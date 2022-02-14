StepicVST: powerhouse MIDI step sequencer plugin breaks free from Ableton Live to work in other DAWs, too

You might think you know what a step sequencer can do for your music-making, but a new MIDI plugin by the name of StepicVST might be enough to make you think again. This is developed by Devicemeister, and was previously only available as a Max for Live device that runs in Ableton Live.

StepicVST burrows deep down the step sequencing rabbit hole: it’s polyphonic, and offers eight additional modulation sequencers for sound shaping. These can automate any parameters you fancy on your synth and effect plugins, and the fact that you can assign different tempos and sequence lengths should make polyrhythmic pattern creation a breeze.

Your sequences can be connected and stored in up to 16 patterns, and you can keep your grooves in key using the preset scale system. The chord editor, meanwhile, enables you to set individual chords for each step.

You can also set the probability of each note playing, giving you an easy way to introduce variation, and there’s a note repeat mode and more than 200 randomisation functions. Copying sequences between sections and patterns is said to be made easy thanks to the clipboard view.

StepicVST works by generating and then sending MIDI CC messages, and is confirmed to work with the likes of Logic Pro, Cubase, Bitwig Studio, Studio One and Reaper. If you’re an Ableton Live user, Stepic for Live is still available.

StepicVST is available now as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac. It costs €39.