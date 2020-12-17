Stay home in style with Roland’s new lounge-friendly clothing range

Not content with kitting out your studio, Roland now wants some space in your wardrobe, too, for it’s just launched its first clothing range.

Crafted in collaboration with creative agency Shines Creative, this contains two collections: EST. 1972 and 808 Classic. These refer to the year that Roland was founded and the company’s classic drum machine respectively.

These limited-edition lines include hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts and sweatpants - everything you need to stay home in style - and further collections are said to be in the works.

(Image credit: Ezra Thorne)

“Roland has achieved iconic status by creating instruments like the TR-808 that gave rise to entirely new music genres and ways of making music,” waxed Nathan Chandra, founder of Shines Creative.

“Music has the power to give rise to very distinctive clothing styles and even entire cultural movements. With the release of these new streetwear collections, Roland has begun to build its own unique bridge between fashion, culture, and music for everyone that loves the brand.”