St Vincent has remixed David Bowie for Peloton, bringing his “throat-shredding vocal” to the fore

Hi-tech exercise maven Peloton has announced that its members can now listen to David Bowie’s entire back catalogue while they’re working out. What’s more, the company has commissioned three artists - Honey Dijon, St Vincent and TOKiMONSTA - to create exclusive Bowie remixes.

Honey Dijon said that she chose to remix Let’s Dance because it’s “a true celebration of music and movement - just like Peloton!”.

TOKiMONSTA, meanwhile, has tackled Golden Years, noting that: "To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator. He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look."

Finally, there’s St Vincent, who says: “I chose It’s No Game (Pt. 1), because it has a part 2 on the record [Scary Monsters], and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3. I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and centre. 'Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn...'".

The Bowie collection will be available from 19 January to subscribers of the Peloton app. Find out more on the Peloton blog.