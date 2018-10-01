SSL’s Fusion is a 2U unit that offers five analogue processors for adding colour to your sound

The ‘SSL sound’ is one that’s prized by many producers, and the company is now offering you a new way to get it with its Fusion processor. This 2U analogue outboard unit is designed for “the modern hybrid studio”, and offers five colouration tools that can be used to add tonal character, weight and space to your mix bus or stereo stems.

First up, we have Vintage Drive, which can be used to dial-in harmonic saturation and soft compression by overloading an analogue circuit. It can add both subtle thickening effects and extreme distortion.

The SSL Violet EQ, meanwhile, is SSL’s first new analogue EQ circuit in more than 25 years, and can help you to add low-end weight and high-end sheen. It’s a phase-shift, two-band unit that features four switched frequency points and +/-9dB attenuation.

Next comes the High Frequency Compressor, which is said to deliver transparent harshness reduction, and then we have the Stereo Image enhancer. This is based on an analogue Mid-Side circuit that delivers widening and spatial manipulation.

Finally, we come to the SSL Transformer, which offers low-frequency saturation and a high-frequency phase-shift. This translates into a thicker low-end and more sparkle at the top.

Fusion will be available from November at a price that’s yet to be confirmed (the advice is to check with your local dealer). Find out more on the Solid State Logic website.