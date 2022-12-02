Solid State Logic says that the SSL 12 is “a new class of audio interface”

Solid State Logic’s SSL 2 and 2+ audio interfaces have been big hits at the budget end of the computer recording spectrum, but if you need something with a bit more I/O, the new SSL 12 could be of interest.

This is a 12-in/8-out USB bus-powered box that comes in a similar desktop format to its siblings, but is said to represent “a new class of audio interface” in that it offers “professional features and workflow never seen before at this price point”. Highlights include four SSL-designed mic preamps, two Hi-Z instrument inputs, two headphone outputs and 32-bit/192kHz AD/DA converters.

Combine all this with ADAT input and you have a total of 12 tracks of simultaneous recording and eight tracks of playback. MIDI I/O is present and correct, too.

(Image credit: SSL)

You can dive deeper into the SSL 12’s feature set using the SSL 360° software mixer. This plays host to the SSL Control Room, which offers I/O metering and the facility to assign functions to the three front-panel switches (such as monitoring options and access to the built-in talkback microphone).

The software can also be used to create up to four independent near-zero-latency foldback mixes and save/load sessions. There are switchable headphone modes, too - pick the one that best suits your cans - and you can create additional line-outs by repurposing the headphone outs.

Further flexibility comes with the ability to configure where the SSL 12’s Loopback feed is taken from. You can record the output of a media player (eg, via Playback 1-2) or create a custom submix of your podcast via one of the Aux Busses (eg, Line 3-4). Both headphone mixes and line outputs 3-4 are also accessible. Oh, and there are DC-coupled outputs for creating CV signals, too.

Supplied software, meanwhile, includes the SSL Production Pack - a suite of plugins and sounds that’s said to be worth more than $1,000 - and a 3-month subscription to SSL’s Complete service.

The SSL 12 is available now priced at $499/£399/€499. Find out more on the SSL (opens in new tab) website.