Squier launches FSR Classic Vibe ’50s Esquire

One of the most popular stories from this year’s NAMM was Fender’s refresh of the entire Squier Classic Vibe line - but it seems there are more surprises in store for the range, as the company announces the FSR Classic Vibe ’50s Esquire electric guitar.

This limited-edition model captures the vibe of the early-’50s precursor to the Telecaster, featuring a solitary bridge single-coil pickup.

Other specs include a poplar body, maple C-shaped neck and fingerboard with 9.5” radius, plus the classic three-saddle strings-through-body Tele bridge with chrome barrel saddles.

There’s no word on when the Esquire will be available, but this presumably Europe-only run looks set to sell for around £369. We’ll bring you more details as we have them.

Fender is on something of an FSR streak at the moment, with the triple-humbucker Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster also turning heads this week.