Fender unveils triple-humbucker Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster

Fender has announced the Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster, which morphs the iconic electric guitar outline into something approaching a triple-humbucker Gibson.

An HHH Olympic White model with contrasting black headstock and gold hardware is featured in the video demo below, but HH models will also be available in Black and Red.

All configurations are made in Mexico, and pack high-output Alnico humbuckers and pau ferro fingerboards.

The mahogany body is likely to lend these Strats a thicker, more midrange-rich tone, as well as increasing the overall weight of the guitars.

This is the first Blacktop model from Fender for quite some time, too, with that series’ trademark amp-style 'witch hat' knobs making a return.

The Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster is available to order now for £699 (Olympic White HHH) and £659 (Black and Red HH). We get the impression this is a Europe-only release, but we’ll bring you more info as we have it.

