NAMM 2019: Fender refreshes entire Squier Classic Vibe line
Introduction
NAMM 2019: Fender's budget-friendly Squier brand has announced a revamping of its entire Classic Vibe range.
The series, which produces affordable, mojo-laden takes on classic Fender designs, has proved popular since its launch in 2012 and this is the first major refresh it has received.
Common to the new models are brand new Fender-designed pickups, period-inspired headstock designs and slim C-neck profiles, designed for player comfort.
Classic Vibe ’60s Mustang
Featuring 24" scale-length, Fender-designed alnico single-coils and vintage vibrato.
Classic Vibe ’60s Jazzmaster
Featuring an Indian laurel fingerboard, alnico single-coil pickups and a vintage-style vibrato.
Classic Vibe ’60s Jazz Bass
Featuring a slim, C-shaped neck, Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups and laurel fretboard.
Classic Vibe ’60s Precision Bass
Channeling the look of the first P basses and featuring alnico split-coil pickups, laurel fingerboard and vintage-style bridge.
Classic Vibe ’70s Stratocaster
Features Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups, vintage style vibrato and laurel fingerboard.
Classic Vibe ’70s Stratocaster HSS
Featuring Fender-designed alnico single-coil and humbucking pickups, 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized vibrato bridge and choice of laurel or maple fretboards. Also available as a left-handed model.
Classic Vibe ’70s Telecaster Deluxe
Features two Fender-designed Wide Range humbuckers, amp knob controls and slim C-shaped neck.
Classic Vibe ’70s Telecaster Custom
Featuring Fender-designed alnico single-coil and Wide Range humbucking pickups, vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and maple neck.
Classic Vibe ’70s Telecaster Thinline
Featuring Fender-designed Wide Range humbucking pickups, vintage-style Telecaster bridge and semi-hollow body.
Classic Vibe ’70s Jaguar
Featuring laurel fretboard, Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups and 24" scale-length.
Classic Vibe ’70s Jazz Bass
Featuring Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups, maple fretboard and 70s inspired headstock design. Also available as a left-handed model.
Classic Vibe ’70s Jazz Bass V
Featuring Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups, maple fretboard and 70s inspired headstock design.
Classic Vibe Bass VI
The much-admired bass/guitar crossover, tuned an octave lower than a traditional electric guitar. Featuring Indian laurel fretboard, C-shaped neck and alnico single-coil pickups.