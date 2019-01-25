NAMM 2019: Fender refreshes entire Squier Classic Vibe line

NAMM 2019: Fender's budget-friendly Squier brand has announced a revamping of its entire Classic Vibe range.

The series, which produces affordable, mojo-laden takes on classic Fender designs, has proved popular since its launch in 2012 and this is the first major refresh it has received.

Common to the new models are brand new Fender-designed pickups, period-inspired headstock designs and slim C-neck profiles, designed for player comfort.

