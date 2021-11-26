More

Get an Esquire for less: Squier Classic Vibe '60s Custom guitars now $50 off

These single-pickup, double-bound body beauties hark back to the golden age of Fender

The Esquire is a piece of Fender history; the single-pickup electric guitar predated the Telecaster and Broadcaster and retains a unique quality. A single-pickup electric guitar withy hidden depths that usually means expensive Fender Custom Shop money in its double-bound body form. Which means this Superb Classic Vibe edition is incredible value with an extra $50 off over at Sweetwater now in its Black Friday sale. 

Squier Classic Vibe Custom Esquire $479.99 now $429.99

Single-pickup guitars don't come much cooler than this. A double-bound body with hidden depths from its three-position selector that offers distinct and varied tones. This is a very desirable addition to any collection. 

In its black and sunburst finish options, this is one of the best-looking guitars we've seen in 2021. And right down to the parchment pickguard, it screams vintage. As a Classic Vibe Squier, its also going to be rivalling some Fenders for build quality too. 

It may be a one-pickup electric guitar but there's some incredibly varied tones on offer via the three-way selector. From a light strummy tone when bypassing the tone control while retaining volume, to a middle position that activates tone and volume that's a great all-rounder. The back position then offers searing lead tones. 

A c-shape 9.5" radius maple neck puts us in classic Telecaster territory, with an Indian laurel fingerboard and nato body. Vintage-style tuners and traditional 3-saddle bridge complete a vintage vibe. 

Check out both finishes and save now at Sweetwater

 

