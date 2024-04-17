Is Spotify about to launch a set of built-in remixing tools? Reports suggest that you’ll soon be able to create sped-up and mashed-up songs from within the app

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

It seems that the streaming platform could be set to capitalise on the demand for multiple versions of viral hits

Spotify
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

It’s already the biggest music streaming service in the world, but if “people familiar with the discussions” are to be believed, Spotify is currently working on tools that will enable you to “speed up, mash-up and otherwise edit songs” from within its own platform. Built-in remixing tools, in other words.

This is the view of The Wall Street Journal, which suggests that Spotify hopes to keep people on its platform rather than have them head off to TikTok, the ‘sped-up songs’ heartland. It suggests that users will be able to show off their edits to friends on Spotify, but that they won’t be shareable to social media platforms.

It’s now common practice for an artist to release multiple versions of a new song - it’s not uncommon for big hits to be available in original, sped-up, instrumental and acapella formats - as stars seek to maximise their streaming revenue. Whether Spotify’s predicted ‘remixing’ tools would be included in the price of a standard subscription or lumped in as part of a new premium tier remains to be seen.

While there may well be a market for these features, we suspect that what a lot of users would really like to see implemented in Spotify is the ability to mix between tracks, DJ-style (there are currently crossfade and automix options, but these are fairly limited). The platform used to be compatible with the likes of Algoriddim’s djay and Serato’s sadly discontinued Pyro, but Spotify removed access to its catalogue by third-party apps in 2020.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info