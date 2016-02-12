Serato's Pyro app puts a personalised DJ in your pocket

After years spent honing its production and DJing products, Serato has just released its first 'consumer product' in the shape of Pyro, a new iOS app that's designed to "seamlessly mix your music".

Rather than being a straight-up DJ app that follows the 'decks and a crossfader' model, this works dynamically to automatically create endless mixes. It can call on songs stored on your device - those in your your iTunes collection, for example - and stream from Spotify (providing you have a Premium account).

To enable seamless mixing, Pyro uses beat detection algorithms to analyse each song. The tempo of the incoming song is adjusted to match the one currently playing, the theory being that you won't be able to hear where one stops and the other begins. If the tempos are too far apart, Pyro uses the "echo out" trick to transition between them.

Each of your sessions can be built on the fly. You might start with a standard playlist, but you can add to it with new searches whenever you like, tweaking the order of upcoming songs as you go. If you run out of songs, Pyro automatically chooses other songs from your collection based on what you've been listening to, so the music never has to stop.

The app also comes with curated playlists from the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, A-Trak's Fool's Gold Records, Diplo's record label Mad Decent, Steve Aoki's brand Dim Mak and The Roots.

Find out more on the Serato website. You can download Pyro now for free from the Apple App Store.