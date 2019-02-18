Spitfire Studio Woodwinds is the last breath in the Spitfire Audio Studio Orchestra range

Spitfire Audio has announced the third and final instalment in its Studio Orchestra range, Spitfire Studio Woodwinds.

Recorded in Air Studio One by award-winning engineer Simon Rhodes, for its “crisp and vibrant setting”, the sample library goes deep into the woodwind world with a huge collection of mic-placements, articulations and instruments. Some of which may be new to some users, including the likes of the contrabassoon and cor anglais.

Coming in two versions, the collection is made up of Studio Woods Core and Studio Woods Pro editions. With the former taking a selection of the 185 articulations, 11 out of the 15 instruments and just one of the eight mics and mixes options.

Spitfire Studio Woodwinds requires Kontakt Player 5.6.8 or higher and is available now at the introductory price of $299/£249/€299, rising to $399/£349/€399 for the Professional edition and $149/£129/€149, rising to $199/£169/€199 for the Core edition.