Spitfire Audio’s new $49 BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover plugin is free if you’re willing to wait for it

Best-known for its high-end orchestral sample libraries, Spitfire Audio has announced BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover, an affordable plugin that offers 35 instruments for $49. However, if you’re willing to complete a questionnaire and wait 14 days for delivery, you can have it for free.

Weighing in at around 200MB, BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover is a massively cutdown version of the full BBC Symphony Orchestra , which was released in 2019, and features strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion. You get 47 articulations and a single “professionally mixed” signal, all controllable from a simple interface.

Commenting on the launch, Spitfire Audio co-founder Paul Thomson said: “Our ambition for ...Discover is that it becomes the absolute entry point for anybody wanting to discover orchestral music, with all of the instruments that you would need to create basic orchestrations, but with a very much reduced footprint and reduced articulations.”

Spitfire has also announced BBC Symphony Orchestra Core, a mid-range library that costs $449/£399/€449.

Running as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac, BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover can be purchased now for $49/£49/€49. However, if you’re willing to complete a questionnaire and wait 14 days, it can be yours for nothing.

