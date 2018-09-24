More

Spitfire Audio releases another free Labs instrument called Charango

By ()

Sampled Andean guitar plugin

Spitfire Audio has released another sample-based instrument in its Labs line of free plugins, called Charango. 

Named after the instrument itself, the Charango is a small stringed-instrument from the Lute family that originated from South America.

This sample set was recorded back in 2006 by Christian Henson on a KM184 mic in his Soho flat, played by his brother Joe. This was the instrument that inspired Christian and Paul to create Spitfire Audio.

Charango joins a growing number of sampler instruments; Drums, Electric Piano, Amplified Cello Quartet, Soft Piano and Strings, which work within a dedicated VST/AU/AAX plugin that’s been designed in collaboration with UsTwo (Monument Valley).

To sign up and download the free instruments, go to the Spitfire Audio Labs website now.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info