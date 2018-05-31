Spitfire Audio launches its new Labs range of free VST/AU instrument plugins

Spitfire Audio has made its name with a range of high-quality and sometimes high-cost sample libraries, but its latest project is rather different. Known as Labs, this is a series of free and easy-to-use software instruments that kicks off today with the launches of Soft Piano and Strings.

These are designed to be instantly playable and to sound great, working within a dedicated VST/AU/AAX plugin that’s been designed in collaboration with UsTwo (Monument Valley). You can expect new Labs libraries to be released each month and to be both traditional and more experimental.

You can sign up for Labs now on the Spitfire Audio website.