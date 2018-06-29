Spitfire Audio Labs unleashes free drum sample instrument

Spitfire Audio has released another free sample instrument as part of its Labs collection.

The source material behind ‘Drums’ was originally recorded at Spitfire HQ in 2012 using top-of-the-range mics. These drums showcase the talents of drummer Oliver Waton and engineer Stanley Gabriel.

This comes after Spitfire Audio announced the release of the free Soft Piano and Strings sample instruments, launched last month.

All of the Spitfire Audio Labs instruments are designed to be instantly playable and to sound great, working within a dedicated VST/AU/AAX plugin that’s been designed in collaboration with UsTwo (Monument Valley).