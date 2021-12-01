Spitfire Audio’s free LA Atmos Labs instrument brings you the “beating heart” of Los Angeles in a plugin

Los Angeles has a special place in the hearts of many musicians - mere mentions of Laurel Canyon, Sunset Strip and Compton are enough to trigger strong emotional responses - and now Spitfire Audio has attempted to capture the sound and vibe of the city in its latest free Labs instrument.

LA Atmos was recorded on the streets of Los Angeles by the team behind non-profit LA radio station dublab, and promises to capture its “beating heart”.

Inspired by musique concrete techniques, it’s powered by field recordings of everything from crickets and crowds to sirens and helicopters, all warped and manipulated to create both melodic and percussive soundscapes.

As with all Labs instruments, there’s a simplified control set that enables you to tweak the sounds.