Spitfire Audio and Dame Evelyn Glennie promise awesome aftershocks with the Resonate orchestral percussion instrument

By ( , , , ) published

Because “every impact has a memory”

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Spitfire Audio is on a mission to raise awareness of the resonance created by orchestral percussion, releasing a new instrument known as Resonate. Developed in collaboration with world-famous percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, it promises “other-worldly mystery, magic, and tension”.

There are both tuned and untuned instruments, with the hits, strikes and scrapes giving way to the reverberations.

Sonically, Resonate is said to bridge the gap between the traditional and experimental. The sounds can be sent through a choice of 14 possible signal paths and six possible after-effects, and you can create endless combinations using the grid tool.

The resonating ‘instruments’ include a water tank, a thundersheet and a barrel, and there are more than 45 different instrumental articulations. You can choose between seven different mic perspectives, including underwater, contact mics attached to resonating chambers, and boundary mics spread through a hall.

Resonate is available now for PC and Mac for the introductory price of $179/£149/€179 (the regular price will be $249/£199/€249). It runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on the Spitfire Audio (opens in new tab) website.

Spitfire Audio Resonate

(Image credit: Spitfire Audio)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info