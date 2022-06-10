Spitfire Audio and Dame Evelyn Glennie promise awesome aftershocks with the Resonate orchestral percussion instrument

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

Spitfire Audio is on a mission to raise awareness of the resonance created by orchestral percussion, releasing a new instrument known as Resonate. Developed in collaboration with world-famous percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, it promises “other-worldly mystery, magic, and tension”.

There are both tuned and untuned instruments, with the hits, strikes and scrapes giving way to the reverberations.

Sonically, Resonate is said to bridge the gap between the traditional and experimental. The sounds can be sent through a choice of 14 possible signal paths and six possible after-effects, and you can create endless combinations using the grid tool.

The resonating ‘instruments’ include a water tank, a thundersheet and a barrel, and there are more than 45 different instrumental articulations. You can choose between seven different mic perspectives, including underwater, contact mics attached to resonating chambers, and boundary mics spread through a hall.

Resonate is available now for PC and Mac for the introductory price of $179/£149/€179 (the regular price will be $249/£199/€249). It runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.

