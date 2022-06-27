Softube finds a use for Wasted Space with its new lo-fi reverb plugin

If you’re a fan of the exaggerated aliasing artifacts found in early digital reverbs, Softube’s new Wasted Space plugin could be right in your processing wheelhouse.

Designed for “instant and extreme” lo-fi vibes, this comes with a “retro-futuristic” interface and promises to deliver that bang-on-trend ‘80s sound. There’s variable sample rate and selectable aliasing filter type, and a high-pass filter that’s designed to reduce low-end rumble.

Available for PC and Mac, Wasted Space actually includes three versions: a native plugin (VST/AU/AAX) and modules for Softube’s Amp Room and Modular software. It’s available now for the introductory price of €35.