Softube’s Dirty Tape is a filthy free plugin full of lo-fi analogue warmth

Softube has already brought us Tape , an emulation plugin that models three classic tape machines, and now it’s offering something a little rougher around the edges with Dirty Tape. What’s more, for a limited time, you can download it for free.

The GUI features a “do not clean tape heads before use” warning, so it’s safe to say that pristine sound isn’t the aim of the game here. Instead, we’re promised instant lo-fi modulation and distortion, resulting in warm, analogue-style vibes.

Softube compares Dirty Tape’s processing to a filter on a photograph, in that it can “take a track from flat to full colour in seconds”. You have just two main controls - Drive and Dirt - so you should be up and running in no time, and there’s also a low-cut filter to reduce low-end rumble.