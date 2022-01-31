Well Hollow there: Sinevibes releases its “biggest-sounding” effect yet, a massive “space reverb” plugin

Having announced late last year that all of its previously Mac-only plugins are now available on Windows, too , Sinevibes has now released a new one (and, yes, it’s cross-platform). In fact, Hollow - a “vast space reverb” - is described as the company’s “biggest-sounding” yet.

Hollow features a massive network of 24 delay lines, 32 filters and a feedback matrix with as many as 256 connections. The result of this is that, with all settings maxed out, it can create tail times that exceed 15 minutes, while still promising a natural exponential decay.

Other features include a variable diffusion stage and a bi-directional pre-delay. As well as operating in a standard configuration, this can also be used to make the reverb tail precede the dry input signal, opening up new creative options.

Four phase-shifted sine oscillators, meanwhile, can be used to add chorus-style richness, and there are also low-pass or high-pass damping filters. What’s more, we’re promised a “special formula” for adjusting the reverb engine’s stereo width - this is said to produce an almost three-dimensional sound.