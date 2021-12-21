Sinevibes brings its entire range of inventive plugin effects to Windows

Windows users who’ve long coveted Sinevibes’ excellent range of Mac plugins can now rejoice, as every single one of them now runs on the PC, too.

These come in AAX and VST3 formats and require a 64-bit computer running Windows 8.1 or later. As well as being available to new customers, existing users can also download them free of charge, which could be good news if you happen to flirt with both the Apple and Microsoft operating systems.

Speaking of existing users, it’s also worth noting that all the plugins have been given a small update, meaning new preset tools functionality, an improved macOS package installer and other subtle enhancements.

The full list of Sinevibes plugins is as follows:

Albedo granular reverb

Blend v2 multi-voice chorus

Corrosion v2 multi-algorithm distortion

Dipole v2 through-zero flanger

Dispersion v2 bouncing-ball delay

Droplet v2 raindrop delay

Eternal v2 barber-pole flanger

Luminance v2 shimmer reverb

Whirl v2 barber-pole phaser

Rerun v2 self-randomising repeater