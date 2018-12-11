Sign up to Roland Cloud for a year and you can keep two plugin instruments even if you don’t renew

If you’ve been holding off signing up to Roland Cloud, the subscription-based service that enables you to use a large suite of plugin instruments – including emulations of some Roland classics - now could be a good time to reconsider.

Under normal circumstances, if you give up your subscription you immediately lose access to all of your Roland Cloud benefits, but if you take out a one-year plan before the end of 2018 as part of the Play2-4Life promo, you’ll be able to keep two instruments even if you don’t renew.

Of course, for as long as your subscription is active, you also get the benefits of being a Roland Cloud member. That means access to all of its instruments, and new ones as they’re released.

Should you leave, you’ll be able to carry on using your two keeper instruments for as long as they remain in the Roland Cloud library. You’ll receive all updates to them, too.

Find out more on the Roland Cloud website - a year’s subscription costs $199. We should also say that Roland has just added a new instrument, SRX Dance Trax, to the Cloud. This emulates the Supreme Dance expansion board from the early noughties, and features sampled waveforms of a range of vintage and contemporary synths.