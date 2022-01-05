More

Shure’s Aonic 40 wireless noise cancelling headphones promise “studio-quality” audio and modern convenience

Could this be the only pair of cans you need?

If you’re looking for a single pair of headphones that will take care of your music-making and on-the-go listening needs, Shure has a new option for you in the shape of the Aonic 40.

Endorsed by musical polymath Jacob Collier, these classy-looking cans promise “studio-quality” audio performance alongside contemporary conveniences such as adjustable noise cancellation (you can choose from three settings), Environment Mode, up to 25 hours of battery life and dual microphones.

The Aonic 40s have a compact, foldable design and are made from “premium materials” that include glass-filled nylon and aluminium alloy. Custom EQ settings can be made in the ShurePlus Play app for Android and iOS, and these can be saved.

The Aonic 40s are available in white/tan or black and come with a protective zippered carrying case, 3.5mm audio cable and a USB-C cable. They’re backed up by a two-year warranty and cost £215/£249.

Find out more on the Shure website.

