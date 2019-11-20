Should Behringer make VST plugin synths? It looks like it could happen

Behringer is rarely out of the news these days - only this week we’ve seen its Wing digital mixer launched and Wasp synth clone confirmed . There’s more, though, with the company suggesting on Facebook that it might be interested in developing VST plugin synths .

To be clear, it seems that Behringer is merely considering this at the moment, asking its audience if it thinks it’s something it should do. However, if it does make the move into plugins, history suggests that there’ll be no half measures involved.

Given its recent history of synth cloning, there’ll inevitably be speculation that the company could be set to introduce a range of ‘vintage’ VSTs, but the more mischievous among you might suggest that it could take inspiration from other stars in the plugin firmament. Could a Massive X- or Serum-style instrument be in the offing, for example?

Of course, this whole idea could burn out before it even gets started; or we could see a Behringer VST synth before Christmas. With this company, you just never know, but we’re watching with interest.