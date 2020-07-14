ShapeShifter is a quirky compressor plugin that can cause “blown-open, raucous carnage”

Aberrant DSP has followed-up its SketchCassette plugin with another curious-looking offering: the ShapeShifter dynamics remodeller and ‘character’ compressor.

Inspired by SketchCassette’s NR Comp algorithm, this promises to “completely transform the shape of your sounds,” and offers a blend of upward/downward compression for adding colour, body and grit. We’re told that you can achieve “anything from a subtle vibe boost to blown-open, raucous carnage”.