School of Rock’s Kevin Clark has died aged 32 after being hit by a car

Actor and musician, Kevin Clark - who played drummer, Freddy Jones in the 2004 Jack Black movie, School Of Rock - has reportedly died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Chicago.

TMZ reported that according to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Kevin Clark was rushed to hospital following the incident but was pronounced dead at 2:04 CT time. Chicago police have revealed that a 20 year-old woman was driving the Hyundai Sonata that hit and killed Clark and been issued citations, but not arrested.

As well as his first and only acting role as Freddy Jones, Kevin was a musician who began playing drums aged 3. He has had a number of projects in recent years, drumming in the bands Robbie Gold, Dreadwolf and most recently Jessie Bess and the Intentions. Tragically, Kevin’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that the band performed their first show last weekend. In addition to playing music, Kevin also taught at a School of Rock location in Libertyville, Illinois.

Jack Black, who famously starred in School of Rock and was pictured wearing a Dreadwolf t-shirt with Kevin Clark in 2018 has paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

A crowdfunded memorial has also been set up, with organiser Netzel stating, “Thanks in advance for reading and donating. I'm creating this page to help with funeral and memorial expenses for Kevin Clark.

He was a vibrant, loving , caring rock n' roller and gentle guy, whose infectious smile touched everyone he knew and everyone he just met. His family, friends and music community adored him. Kevin's loving, caring and friendly nature came from his Mom, Allison, I'm sure. Those who know her will agree.

He is gone way to soon. His memory will live on in those who love him, those who he taught drumming, and in his music community.“