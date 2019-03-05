School Of Rock’s child guitar star caught repeatedly stealing guitars

Jack Black-fronted family flick School Of Rock brought classic rock to a whole new generation of kids way back in 2003, but while it educated the youth on stealing licks, it failed to cover the ramifications of looting instruments, as one of the stars of the film has just been arrested... for repeatedly stealing guitars.

Joey Gaydos Jr, who played lead guitarist Zack Mooneyham (aka Zack Attack), is facing charges in Florida for larceny and grand theft after police caught him thieving guitars and amps four times in the past five weeks, according to TMZ.

(Image credit: TMZ)

Gaydos Jr’s technique was reportedly walking into music stores, testing the guitars, and then simply walking out of the store without paying. He then allegedly went on to sell the gear in pawn shops.

The child star’s alleged thefts include a blue Epiphone Les Paul Prophecy ($800), black Fender Stratocaster ($699), Gibson Les Paul Goldtop ($1,900) and a Fender amp. It seems the guitarist’s tastes have expanded beyond the Flying V he famously brandished in the film.

Florida police say that Gaydos Jr has confessed and blamed a drug problem, pleading not guilty to the theft of the guitars, while he’s yet to submit a plea for the amp case.