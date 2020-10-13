Save up to $1000 on a slew of Gibson Les Pauls at Guitar Center

Guitar Center has revealed a range of chunky savings as the music world goes Prime Day crazy, and these reductions on half a dozen highly desirable Gibson Les Paul electric guitars could be the pick of the bunch.
At the top of this line they've slashed $1000 off of a pair of highly detailed classic rebuilds, a Custom '60 Les Paul Figured Top BOTB featuring a recreation of a classic finish from "The Beauty of the Burst" book and a True Historic '58 Les Paul Aged based on the legendary "Lucy" Les Paul.
Just one slither below that duo, and with chunky reductions of $900, are another two True Historic creation, both '57 LPs, one available in Candy Blue and Candy Green, the other in Sparkling Burgundy.
Finally, a pair of LP Traditional Pro Vs are reduced by $299 and $399. Check out all these great deals below.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Flame Top - was
$2,799, now $2,399.99
The Trad Pro Vs are the result of a collaboration between Gibson and Guitar Center, and designed to make this instrument a must-have for players who desire that classic Les Paul vibe. View Deal
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin - was
$1,899, now $1,599.99
Another Pro V, this one features a beautiful satin-finished, weight-relieved mahogany body with maple top and 24.75"-scale mahogany neck with 22-fret, compound-radius rosewood fingerboard.View Deal
Gibson Custom '60 Les Paul Figured Top BOTB - was
$5,699, now $4,699.99
A 'True Historic' model, this Custom '60's main USP is the meticulous recreation of a classic finish from "The Beauty of the Burst" book.
Gibson Custom '58 Les Paul Aged - Was: $5,799.00, now $4,799.99
Based on the legendary "Lucy" Les Paul, this Gibson Custom "Sweet Cherry" takes it up a notch or two wih hand-selected, highly figured maple tops and a lightly aged, cherry-red nitrocellulose finish.View Deal
Gibson Custom 57 Les Paul VOS - was
$5,599, now $4,699
Another True Historic recreation, this time sporting a Sparkle Nitro-finish maple top on lightweight mahogany body and 24.75"-scale mahogany neck, 22-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard.View Deal
Gibson Custom '57 Les Paul Standard VOS - was
$5,599, now $4,699.00
Featuring a VOS Nitro-finish maple top on lightweight mahogany body and 24.75"-scale mahogany neck, 22-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard, this is another True Historic work of art.View Deal
