Save up to $1000 on a slew of Gibson Les Pauls at Guitar Center

Guitar Center has revealed a range of chunky savings as the music world goes Prime Day crazy, and these reductions on half a dozen highly desirable Gibson Les Paul electric guitars could be the pick of the bunch.

At the top of this line they've slashed $1000 off of a pair of highly detailed classic rebuilds, a Custom '60 Les Paul Figured Top BOTB featuring a recreation of a classic finish from "The Beauty of the Burst" book and a True Historic '58 Les Paul Aged based on the legendary "Lucy" Les Paul.

Just one slither below that duo, and with chunky reductions of $900, are another two True Historic creation, both '57 LPs, one available in Candy Blue and Candy Green, the other in Sparkling Burgundy.

Finally, a pair of LP Traditional Pro Vs are reduced by $299 and $399. Check out all these great deals below.

And, of course, keep an eye out for loads more of the best Prime Day music deals on MusicRadar over the next couple of days.

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...