Save time and money: Synchro Arts’ VocALign Project is available at a 33% discount

Synchro Arts’ VocALign Project software can be a real time-saver, automatically lining up your vocal tracks so that you don’t have to do it manually. And, right now, it’s available at a significantly reduced price.

Whether you’re working with doubles, backing vocals or harmonies, VocALign can tighten things up. Simply capture a ‘Guide’ signal with the correct timing and a ‘Dub’ signal to be aligned, press a button, and an aligned Dub is created and returned to your DAW.

Until 7 October, VocALign can be purchased at a 33% discount, which means it costs just $99/£74/€79. It runs both standalone and as a plugin.