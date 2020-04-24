Save $50 on NI’s Massive X synth and get the 3 new Expansions thrown in for free!

Native Instruments has just ‘dropped’ its first three Massive X Expansions: add-on packs that provide more presets for the company’s flagship soft synth plugin. Known as Rush, Pulse and Scene, each of these contains 150 presets that are tailored towards a specific type of sound.

Rush promises dancefloor-focused melodic leads and pads, while Pulse is geared towards bass patches. Scene, meanwhile, covers soundscapes, textures and atmospheres. All three Expansions were created by the same sound designers who were involved in the development of Massive X and its factory library, and can be used right out of the box or tweaked to taste.

Each of the Massive X Expansions costs £25, but you can currently get all three for the price of two. Alternatively, if you don’t already own Massive X, you can currently get it at a $50/£50/€149 discount - it’s down to $149/£129/€129 with all three Expansions thrown in for free. The crossgrade to Massive X from the original Massive, meanwhile, is on sale at £89 - again with all three Expansions included.

Head on over to the Native Instruments website to take advantage of these savings.

Don't miss...