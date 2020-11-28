Save $40 on the MXR Eddie Van Halen 5150 Overdrive pedal this weekend

Eddie Van Halen wasn't just a guitar legend for his playing and songwriting – his tone will live on as timeless too. Eddie put his heart and soul into refining his sound and the late icon's collaboration with MXR on the EVH 5150 Overdrive pedal represents the most accessible way to recreate his incredible drive tones.
No wonder it's been selling out online – and we haven't seen it reduced elsewhere either – but now you can get it with $40 off at Pro Audio Star while stocks last before the end of the Cyber Monday music deals.
Simply enter the code BF20 at the checkout to get 20% off the EVH 5150 Overdrive pedal: $159.99 instead of $199.99.
MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive pedal WAS $199.99 NOW $159.99
The MXR design team collaborated with Eddie Van Halen to deliver his full range of powerful saturated drive tones in a single pedal. The resulting EVH 5150 Overdrive offers multi-stage MOSFETs to deliver overdriven tube-like tones. Use the code BF20 at the checkout to get 20% off at proaudiostar.comView Deal
Best Cyber Monday music deals around the web
- Sweetwater | Up to 70% off in their epic sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 67% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers