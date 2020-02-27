Save 70% on Output’s acclaimed Engines at Native Instruments

Output’s Engines - which run in Native Instruments Kontakt and Kontakt Free Player - have gained a reputation for being among the best sample-based instruments on the market. It’s good news, then, that thanks to NI, you currently have the chance to save 70% on an Essential bundle of them. What’s more, you can choose 10 additional Expansions on top.

The Engines will be familiar to many of you - Rev , X-Loops, Signal , Exhale , Substance, Analog Strings and Analog Brass & Winds - and, taken together, form a formidable music production toolkit. Once you’ve bought the bundle you can go on to choose your 10 Expansions via the Output website.

What’s more, NI is also offering 50% off the individual prices of the Output Engines, giving you another opportunity to save.

So, if you want expertly-designed vocals, strings, bass and much more, check out the offer below.