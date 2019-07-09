Save 50% on ProjectSAM cinematic sampling plugins at Native Instruments

If you’re going to create authentic cinematic soundtracks, you need the right tools for the job, and that’s where ProjectSAM’s sample-based instruments can help.

Now Native Instruments is offering a selection of the most popular of these for half price. Jazz fans can get their kicks from the Swing (£209 down from £419) and Swing More (£159 down from £319) libraries, while Symphobia 1 (£259 down from £529) and Symphobia 2 (£259 down from £529) deal with orchestral instruments and effects.

Symphobia 3: Lumina (£259 down from £529) is designed for fantasy and mystery scoring, while Symphobia Colours: Animator (£79 down from £159) draws on the spirit of classic animation. Finally, there’s the chord-focused Symphobia Colours: Orchestrator (£79 down from £159).

Find out more about all the libraries on the Native Instruments website.