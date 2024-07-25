Unlock instant inspiration with this browser-based YouTube sampling tool

If you're a producer that likes to work with samples, YouTube is a goldmine, but there's so much music on the platform that it's often tricky to know where to start.

That's where Samplette can help. This browser-based tool essentially allows you to shuffle YouTube, serving up a randomly selected song with a click of your mouse. Samplette's selections are compiled in a convenient playlist below the player, and you're able to view Discogs metadata for each track by clicking the record icon on the left-hand side.

What's more, you can filter Samplette's selections by categories such as genre, style, key and tempo, or even choose a maximum amount of views, ensuring you're only served up obscure and unknown tracks that other producers may not have sampled before.

It's a simple idea, but a hugely useful tool if you're looking for some instant inspiration. For maximum convenience, we recommend opening up Samplette in WebSampler, a browser that runs in a VST plugin, so you can record your samples directly to the timeline without faffing about with one of those dodgy YouTube-to-mp3 download sites.

Of course, if you plan on releasing any tracks you've made using samples of copyrighted music, we'd suggest that you seek permission from the artist or label that owns the rights first.

Visit Samplette's website.