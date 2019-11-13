Sampleson releases a plugin emulation of a Fender piano that never even existed

The Fender Rhodes electric pianos are rightly considered to be classics, but there was one particular model that never even made it off the drawing board.
This is an electro-acoustic model that Leo Fender registered a patent for in 1959, but 60 years later, it’s been brought to life by Sampleson as a plugin.
1959, as it’s known, promises a similar sound to that of Yamaha’s CP-80, but a bit more ‘tuned’ because it has fewer strings. The tone is described as raw, and will happily accept processing from choruses, flangers and phasers.
1959 runs standalone and as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac. The regular price is $59, but you can currently purchase it for $39 via the Sampleson website.