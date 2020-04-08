SampleScience’s Resonance is a free piano plugin inspired by Nils Frahm

German artist Nils Frahm is at the vanguard of the contemporary classical movement, and he’s also inspired a new free piano plugin, Resonance, from SampleScience.
Featuring short acoustic piano attack samples and a piano’s body resonance physical model, these traits are said to make it perfect for playing “fast arpeggios and emotional riffs,” in a suitably Frahmish style.
The sound - which is based on 676MB of samples - promises beautiful imperfections, rich tones and subtleties, while tonal tweaking comes courtesy of a multi-LFO, room reverb, high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls. There are three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.
You can download Resonance for free from the Samplescience website (a donate option is there as well). It runs on PC and Mac (though not in macOS Catalina, unfortunately) as a VST/AU plugin.