SampleScience’s Resonance is a free piano plugin inspired by Nils Frahm

German artist Nils Frahm is at the vanguard of the contemporary classical movement, and he’s also inspired a new free piano plugin , Resonance, from SampleScience.

Featuring short acoustic piano attack samples and a piano’s body resonance physical model, these traits are said to make it perfect for playing “fast arpeggios and emotional riffs,” in a suitably Frahmish style.

The sound - which is based on 676MB of samples - promises beautiful imperfections, rich tones and subtleties, while tonal tweaking comes courtesy of a multi-LFO, room reverb, high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls. There are three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.