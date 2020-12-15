More

SampleScience’s Koncept 606 reboots Roland’s TR-606 drum machine as a free VST plugin

By

We’ve had Behringer and Roland’s revivals - now he’s a free software version

It’s been quite a year for Roland’s TR-606 drum machine. First Behringer offered its hardware reboot, the RD-6, and then Roland released its own revival in the form of the TR-06. Now SampleScience is joining the fun, releasing a free VST 606 plugin known as 606 Koncept.

This offers a “meticulously sampled” version of the TR-606, and you also dial in vinyl, tape and sub sound layers to add texture. Each sound also has its own multi-pitch sum mixer so that you can thicken up your sounds, while other features include a multi-LFO, room reverb, high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls. There are also three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.

Koncept 606 runs as a 64-bit Windows VST plugin. You can find out more and download it on the SampleScience website.

