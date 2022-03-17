SampleRadar: 357 free Prodigy-style samples

In today's edition of SampleRadar, we're taking inspiration not from a particular genre but a specific group: The Prodigy.

The samples were created around the time of their Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned album, and come bathed in distortion and heavy limiting for some pure audio filth.

What you need to know

The samples are split across three construction kits, each of which contains the likes of drum, bass, guitar, keyboard and synth loops, plus multisamples and single hits. All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use them in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Prodigy-style kits are supplied as separate zip files, so you'll need to extract them before you can see the samples. Enjoy!

Example loops

Drums 115bpm



Bass 125bpm

Guitar 126bpm

Prodigy-style kits: click to download

Prodigy-style kit 115bpm

Prodigy-style kit 125bpm

Prodigy-style kit 126bpm

