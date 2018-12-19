Rush titan Neil Peart hangs up his sticks for good

Rush sticksman Neil Peart has completely retired from drumming, at least if an interview with erstwhile bandmate Geddy Lee is to be believed.

The Canadian trio have been inactive since completing their blockbusting R40 tour in 2015, with Lee since stating that there is “no chance” of the band touring again. Guitarist Alex Lifeson has gone further, saying the band are "basically done".

Now, talking to Trunk Nation on Sirius XM , Geddy Lee has revealed that Peart has stopped drumming, full stop.

He hasn't just retired from Rush, he's retired from drumming

“Yeah, I mean, Neil is retired," said Lee. "He hasn't just retired from Rush, he's retired from drumming.

“He's not drumming any more and he's living his life which is fine. Alex and I are cool with it. We're all still total pals.

“Alex lives very near to me, so we're constantly going out to dinner, because he loves to drink everything in my wine cellar! We're still pals, but that period of our life is done."

There is a glimmer of hope for 2/3 of the band, though.

“Is there more music to come from myself and from Alex?' continued Lee, "Most certainly. I don’t know when or what shape that will take.”