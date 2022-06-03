NAMM 2022: Mixland bounces back with a new version of its Rubber Band Compressor plugin

Did someone say ‘redesigned VCA circuit’?

Mixland Rubber Band Compressor 2
NAMM 2022: Launched in 2021, MIxland’s Rubber Band Compressor plugin is a VCA-style compressor that simulates the compression effects and physical response of pushing an audio signal into a theoretical rubber band that offers exponential, dual-stage resistance. Now it’s been rebuilt and rebooted for version 2.

This new version features a redesigned VCA circuit based on Mixland’s latest modelling technology. It promises greater feel, bounce and resolution, along with instantaneous load times.

There’s now a FET mode, too, along with a crunch circuit that offers adjustable tube bias, type and high and low shelving with selectable frequencies. You can add flexible sidechain options, artist presets, A/B comparison modes, undo/redo, pre-and-post EQ modes, a mix knob, Tape and Limit functions and three overall voicing modes (vintage, flat, and modern) to the list of new features, too.

Rubber Band Compressor 2 is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $50. Owners of the original can get it at a 50% discount, and there’s also a 14-day demo version.

Find out more on the Mixland (opens in new tab) website.

