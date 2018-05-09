Roland's new TD-17 V-Drums could actually make you a better drummer

Roland has revealed its TD-17 V-Drum series, a new range of electronic drum set s that expands significantly upon the successful TD-11 range, adding all-new pads and funcionality.

Perhaps most excitingly for developing drummers, the built-in Coach Mode offers lessons and exercises, and will track your progress, scoring you as you develop across a range of techniques and skills, including stamina, timing and groove.

At the heart of the range sits a version of Roland's flagship sound engine, the TD50, preloaded with 50 premium preset kits, and offering editing facilities and full import options.

The TD-17 also features bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream your favourite tracks directly to headphones via the sound engine.

Hardware-wise, the TD-17 has all-new kick, 12-inch snare and hi-hat pads, and is available globally in three configurations, starting at £879/$999.

TD-17KVX

Sound Module: TD-17 x 1; Snare: PDX-12 x 1; Tom: PDX-8 x 3; Hi-hat: VH-10 x 1; Crash: CY-12C x 2; Ride: CY-13R x 1; Kick: KD-10 x 1; Drum stand: MDS-4KVX x 1

TD-17KV

Sound Module: TD-17 x 1; Snare: PDX-12 x 1; Tom: PDX-8 x 3; Hi-Hat: CY-5 x 1; Hi-Hat control pedal: FD-9 x 1; Crash: CY-8 x 1; Ride: CY-8 x 1; Kick: KD-10 x 1; Drum Stand: MDS-4V x 1

TD-17K-L

Sound Module: TD-17-L x 1; Snare: PDX-8 x 1; Tom: PD-8A x 3; Hi-hat: CY-5 x 1; Hi-hat control pedal: FD-9 x 1; Crash: CY-8 x 1; Ride: CY-8 x 1; Kick: KD-10 x 1; Drum Stand: MDS-4V x 1

For more details, head over to Roland's TD-17 site now.