Roland’s new range of padded keyboard bags promises premium protection for your synth or piano

Roland has unveiled a new line of keyboard cases, designed for both transporting and storing your favourite synth and digital piano hardware.

If you’re planning on hitting the road at some point, then you might favour the SC-G series of semi-rigid cases. Each model features what are said to be durable exterior materials, side impact walls and internal foam padding, plus adjustable internal straps to keep your keyboard secure while it’s on the move.

To save your back, each SC-G case comes with three built-in wheels, too, along with skid rails and reinforced handles. There’s also a capacious front pocket, which is suitable for stuffing with pedals, mics and other gig essentials.

The SC-G series includes models for 61-note keyboards ( SC-G61W3 , $300), 76-note keyboards ( SC-G76W3 , $350), and 88-note keyboards ( SC-G88W3 , $370).

Owners of portable 88-note pianos or synths might also consider the new CB-B88V2 Keyboard Bag ($150), a protective melange of thick padding and soft fleece materials, with a rugged exterior designed to shield your instrument from bumps and scrapes.

Again, there’s a large front pocket - use it for sheet music or accessories - and a padded insert means that you can adjust the bag to fit keyboards of different lengths.