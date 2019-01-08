Roland’s GO:PIANO 88 could be the keyboard to kickstart your learning

Designed for learning and general playing, Roland’s 61-note GO:PIANO was launched in 2017. Now the company has introduced an 88-note version for those who want a full-size keyboard.

We’re promised a “natural sound” that’s derived from Roland’s high-end digital pianos, and the GO:PIANO 88 includes built-in stereo speakers. Bluetooth connectivity means that you can connect your mobile device wirelessly, making it easy to stream audio through the piano and follow online lessons. The GO:PIANO is lightweight, while a battery power option makes it truly portable.

It looks like the GO:PIANO 88 will be retailing for £378, with dealers taking orders for it now. Find out more on the Roland website.