Roland’s DJ-707M is a Serato controller and live sound console for mobile DJs

We’ve had 808 day, but Roland is now concerning itself with 707 - the DJ-707M DJ controller, to be precise. This is a four-channel, four-deck Serato DJ controller that offers flexible audio options for live performance.

The controller features a 24-bit/48kHz audio interface and Master, Booth and Zone outputs. Each of these has its own 4-band output EQ, multiband compressor and limiter. Settings can be saved and recalled as Scene presets.

What’s more, there’s built-in automatic feedback suppression; the controller ‘listens’ for and anticipates feedback, automatically adjusting the speaker output accordingly.

There are seven inputs that enable you to connect instruments or mics. Each channel has its own gain, low-cut switch and noise gate, plus effects. Dual USB inputs mean that you can run two instances of Serato on separate computers, mixing between the two of them, and you can also connect up an iOS device for music playback.

Of course, there are also plenty of DJ-friendly performance controls - you can create and trigger hot cues, loops, effects, 909- and 808-inspired drum patterns, and samples, as well as switch between four Serato decks. The Roland hardware effects can be assigned to the Filter/FX knob, and the standalone mixer means that you can use the DJ-707M without a computer.

All of this comes in a compact, metal package that Roland says is rugged enough to stand up to life on the road.

The DJ-707M will be available this month priced at $999. Find out more on the Roland website.