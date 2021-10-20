More

Roland’s free TR-8S and TR-6S editor lets you dive deeper into your drum machine than ever before

A software editor that could enable you to get more out of your hardware

If you buy a Roland TR-8S or TR-6S drum machine, the chances are that you like the idea of exerting ‘physical’ control over your beatmaking, but there are times when a software editor can come in handy, too.

Enter the TR-Editor, a new free PC and Mac app that’s designed to offer a different - and possibly improved - TR workflow.

This features a graphical interface with expanded visual controls and organisational tools. The tabbed GUI means that you can design new kits and sounds without any menu diving, with all parameters available on a single screen. You can draw motion data, too, and view all effect parameters simultaneously.

There’s also a breakout librarian window that makes it easier for you to organise and manage patterns and kits. This enables you to access the complete TR library and use the filtering options to customise sounds.

And, of course, because you’re working with a computer keyboard, naming and renaming patches, kits and projects should be a cinch.

The TR-Editor is available exclusively through the Roland Cloud Manager, your one-stop shop for all Roland Cloud content. Find out more on the Rolandwebsite.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
