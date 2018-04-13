Roland tease new Eurorack synth modules at trainer launch

Roland recently announced the launch of its new trainer collaboration with Puma at an event in Berlin and it would seem the Japanese giant let slip some information on some new modules coming to its System 500 Eurorack synth range.

As music tech blog CDM reports, the new modules include the 505 Dual VCF, 555 LAG/S&H, 531 Mix and 510 Synth.

Working once more with Malekko Heavy Industry, the assumption is that we’ll be seeing the full release at this year’s Superbooth show and the units on shelves in the summer.

The four new modules join the existing 512 Dual VCO, 521 Dual VCF, 530 Dual VCA, 540 Dual Envelope Generator and LFO, 572 Phase Shifter, Delay and LFO.

Obviously details on the new models are scant at present, so we’ll leave you to feast on these images caught at the event.