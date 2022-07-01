Roland’s SP-404 MK2 sampler now has a TR-style step sequencer

Roland has upgraded its SP-404 MK2 sampler to version 2.0, equipping it with a classic TR step sequencer in the process.

This is a new recording mode that sits alongside the much-loved realtime pattern recording; they can both be used, if desired, to create and edit the same pattern.

It’s also now possible to record pitch changes made in chromatic mode into patterns, and there are now three options for chromatic mode playback. Mono gives you standard mono playback; Legato means that changes in pitch during sample playback won’t retrigger the sample; and Poly enables samples to be played back polyphonically.