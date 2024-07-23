"Expanded creative capabilities with new world-class piano sounds": Roland updates two of its most popular stage pianos with new sounds

Roland has announced expanded versions of two of its most popular stage pianos, the RD-2000 and RD-88. The RD-2000 EX and RD-88 EX have been updated with several new piano sounds, including a new concert grand piano and an "intimate" upright.

The RD-2000 is Roland's top-of-the-line RD stage piano, offering two sound engines that cover a variety of both acoustic and electric piano sounds and an 88-note PHA-50 progressive hammer-action keyboard. The RD-2000 EX boosts the original's range with two additional pre-installed V-Piano Expansion titles: the German Concert V-Piano Expansion captures the sound of renowned concert-class grand pianos and arrives with 17 preset Tones.

This is joined by a newly-developed Essential Upright V-Piano Expansion, which is said to introduce an "intimate sonic flavour" that recreates the unique character and spatial quality of a premium upright, coming with 14 preset Tones that span pop, rock and more. Both the Essential Upright and German Concert can be customized with Roland's Piano Designer tools.

Roland RD-88 sits at the more portable and affordable end of the brand's stage piano line-up. The instrument's expanded version boasts the SuperNATURAL Acoustic Piano 3 Expansion, which also adds another premium concert piano to bolster the extensive range of acoustic and electric pianos already onboard, complete with 15 Preset tones that span bright, dynamic sounds and darker atmospheric textures.

The Roland RD-2000 and RD-88 EX are priced at $2599.99 and $1299.99 respectively. If you already own a RD-2000 or RD-88, you can upgrade your instruments with the news sounds via Roland Cloud for $199.99 and $99.99.

Find out more on Roland's website or visit our guide to the best stage pianos.

Roland RD-2000 EX (Image credit: Roland)