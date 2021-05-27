Get more out of your Jupiter-X or Xm synth with Roland’s free software editor

Roland’s Jupiter-X and Xm synths offer plenty of fast hands-on control, but they’re also deep machines that have a lot going on under the hood.

To help you access the instruments’ finer details, Roland has now rolled-out a free software editor and librarian for PC and Mac. This enables you to manage all your scenes and individual tones in one place.

If you want to design complex layers and performance setups, you can do so using the Scene Builder, while the Part Editor opens up the extensive parameter section of the ZEN-Core engine and its Model Expansions.

The editor syncs directly to your synth, so changes made are reflected in real-time.